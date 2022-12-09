Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

220912-N-MZ836-1025 BALTIC SEA (Sept. 12, 2022) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Niyongabo Prosper, a mail clerk assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), scans a package during a replenishment-at-sea aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) Sept. 12, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jesse Schwab)

Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.14.2022