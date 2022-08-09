Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise

Soldiers from the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) arrive at Dugway Proving Ground in support of an agile combat employment joint exercise on Sept. 8, 2022. This joint force exercise incorporates more than six military’s entities across three branches creating innovative operational concepts to allow quick response to an ever-changing wartime horizon. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by: Staff Sgt. Jake Seawolf)

