U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley, the adjutant general of the Utah National Guard, visits with Guard members from the 151st Air Refueling Wing on Sept. 8, 2022, at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This joint force exercise challenges the status quo and allows the U.S. military to improve its strategies against our greatest competitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Danny Whitlock)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 18:44
|Photo ID:
|7415543
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-DP148-1452
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|UT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
