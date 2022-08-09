Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 2 of 8]

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    Soldiers from the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) arrive at Dugway Proving Ground in support of an agile combat employment joint exercise on Sept. 8, 2022. This joint force exercise incorporates more than six military’s entities across three branches creating innovative operational concepts to allow quick response to an ever-changing wartime horizon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 18:44
    Photo ID: 7415541
    VIRIN: 220908-Z-DP148-0024
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: UT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise
    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise
    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise
    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise
    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise
    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise
    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise
    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ExerciseThanos22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT