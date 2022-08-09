Soldiers from the 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) arrive at Dugway Proving Ground in support of an agile combat employment joint exercise on Sept. 8, 2022. This joint force exercise incorporates more than six military’s entities across three branches creating innovative operational concepts to allow quick response to an ever-changing wartime horizon. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 18:44 Photo ID: 7415541 VIRIN: 220908-Z-DP148-0024 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.41 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.