U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley, the adjutant general commanding, Utah National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Dan Boyack, assistant adjutant general, Utah Air National Guard, visit Dugway Proving Ground, Utah on Sept. 8, 2022, during a joint force exercise. The exercise is designed to develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 18:44 Photo ID: 7415544 VIRIN: 220908-Z-DP148-1458 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 8.08 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Danny Whitlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.