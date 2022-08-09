Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Danny Whitlock 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley, the adjutant general commanding, Utah National Guard, and Brig. Gen. Dan Boyack, assistant adjutant general, Utah Air National Guard, visit Dugway Proving Ground, Utah on Sept. 8, 2022, during a joint force exercise. The exercise is designed to develop new operational concepts, capabilities and plans to bolster deterrence and maintain the U.S. military’s competitive advantage for the future. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech Sgt. Danny Whitlock)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022
