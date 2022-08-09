Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise

    UT, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Colton Elliott 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley, the adjutant general commanding, Utah National Guard, visits with Guard members from the 151st Air Refueling Wing on Sept. 8, 2022, at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This joint force exercise challenges the status quo and allows the U.S. military to improve its strategies against our greatest competitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 18:44
    Location: UT, US
    ExerciseThanos22

