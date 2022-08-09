U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael J. Turley, the adjutant general commanding, Utah National Guard, visits with Guard members from the 151st Air Refueling Wing on Sept. 8, 2022, at Dugway Proving Ground, Utah. This joint force exercise challenges the status quo and allows the U.S. military to improve its strategies against our greatest competitors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master. Sgt. Colton Elliott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 18:44 Photo ID: 7415545 VIRIN: 220908-Z-FF470-0037 Resolution: 5212x3479 Size: 8.42 MB Location: UT, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Utah Air National Guard Completes Agile Combat Employment Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Colton Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.