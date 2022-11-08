Air Education and Training Command, San Angelo, and Goodfellow leaders take a photo together with the Altus Trophy at the Mayer Museum, San Angelo, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022. Goodfellow and San Angelo lead the Air Force with over 55 agreements benefiting both the base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:45 Photo ID: 7415432 VIRIN: 220811-F-ZB472-1545 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 3.47 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow Airmen, missions key to AF: AETC Leadership [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.