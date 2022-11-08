Goodfellow Airmen, missions key to AF: AETC Leadership

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, shows Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, the simulated deployed area at Forward Operating Base Sentinel, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022. The area is used for both Army intelligence training and Air Force deployment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

