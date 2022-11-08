Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow Airmen, missions key to AF: AETC Leadership [Image 3 of 7]

    Goodfellow Airmen, missions key to AF: AETC Leadership

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th Training Wing commander, shows Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, the simulated deployed area at Forward Operating Base Sentinel, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022. The area is used for both Army intelligence training and Air Force deployment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

    This work, Goodfellow Airmen, missions key to AF: AETC Leadership [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Goodfellow Airmen, missions key to AF: AETC Leadership

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    AETC

