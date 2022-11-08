U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, and his wife, Mrs. Maureen Robinson, put out an aircraft fire from inside a fire truck during a visit to the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022. The fire academy is responsible for training all DoD firefighters, whose graduates are stationed at military installations all over the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:45 Photo ID: 7415427 VIRIN: 220811-F-ZB472-1103 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 1.28 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow Airmen, missions key to AF: AETC Leadership [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.