U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Brian S. Robinson, commander of Air Education and Training Command, listens to a briefing from a member of the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion during a visit to Forward Operating Base Sentinel, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022. Robinson was immersed in programs and courses unique to Goodfellow to gain a deeper understanding of the training occurring at the 17th Training Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 17:45
|Photo ID:
|7415426
|VIRIN:
|220811-F-ZB472-1023
|Resolution:
|5240x3743
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow Airmen, missions key to AF: AETC Leadership [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow Airmen, missions key to AF: AETC Leadership
