The Altus Trophy sits on display at the Mayer Museum, San Angelo, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022. The Altus Trophy is an annual award given to a community that provides outstanding support for an Air Education and Training Command installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:45 Photo ID: 7415431 VIRIN: 220811-F-ZB472-1454 Resolution: 2748x3847 Size: 1.69 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Goodfellow Airmen, missions key to AF: AETC Leadership [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.