PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California

Airman Ormond Phillips enlisted in the Navy as part of the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks program and chose the Aircrew Survival Equipmentman rating during a Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command Fleet Engagement Team event at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. Phillips was one of seventy-one Sailors to obtain a rate at the Fleet Engagement Team’s five-day PACT engagement event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Swysgood)

