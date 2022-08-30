Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California [Image 6 of 6]

    PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California

    NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Swysgood 

    Navy Personnel Command

    Airman Ormond Phillips enlisted in the Navy as part of the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks program and chose the Aircrew Survival Equipmentman rating during a Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command Fleet Engagement Team event at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. Phillips was one of seventy-one Sailors to obtain a rate at the Fleet Engagement Team’s five-day PACT engagement event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Swysgood)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:46
    Photo ID: 7415423
    VIRIN: 220830-N-ZQ712-1026
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Chad Swysgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

