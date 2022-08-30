PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California

Master Chief Petty Officer Mike Hill (center), Commander, Naval Air Forces, Pacific Fleet, Force Career Counselor and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handler) 1st Class Bryan Wunderlich, the Aviation Placement Coordinator, begin the designation process for a PACT Sailor to obtain a rate during a Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command Fleet Engagement Team event at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors during their five-day PACT engagement to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Swysgood)

Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Location: NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, US