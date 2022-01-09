Randy Miller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command’s Fleet Engagement Team lead, and NPC Force Master Chief Chris Detje, speak with Seaman Nicholas Siudut during a Professional Apprenticeship Career Track team visit at Naval Base Ventura County. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors during their five-day PACT engagement to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Swysgood)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7415419
|VIRIN:
|220901-N-ZQ712-1003
|Resolution:
|6294x4495
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California
