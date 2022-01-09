Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California [Image 3 of 6]

    PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California

    NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Swysgood 

    Navy Personnel Command

    Randy Miller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command’s Fleet Engagement Team lead, and NPC Force Master Chief Chris Detje, speak with Seaman Nicholas Siudut during a Professional Apprenticeship Career Track team visit at Naval Base Ventura County. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors during their five-day PACT engagement to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Swysgood)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:48
    Photo ID: 7415419
    VIRIN: 220901-N-ZQ712-1003
    Resolution: 6294x4495
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Chad Swysgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NPC
    PACT
    Fleet Engagement

