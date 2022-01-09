Randy Miller, Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command’s Fleet Engagement Team lead, and NPC Force Master Chief Chris Detje, speak with Seaman Nicholas Siudut during a Professional Apprenticeship Career Track team visit at Naval Base Ventura County. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors during their five-day PACT engagement to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Swysgood)

Date Taken: 09.01.2022
Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US
This work, PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California, by PO2 Chad Swysgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.