Airman Berta Carrillohernandez enlisted in the Navy as part of the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks program and chose the Logistics Specialist rating during a Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command Fleet Engagement Team event at Naval Base Ventura County. Carrillohernandez was one of seventy-one Sailors to obtain a rate at the Fleet Engagement Team’s five-day PACT engagement event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Swysgood)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7415420
|VIRIN:
|220901-N-ZQ712-1019
|Resolution:
|6931x4950
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Chad Swysgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT