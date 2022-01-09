Airman Berta Carrillohernandez enlisted in the Navy as part of the Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks program and chose the Logistics Specialist rating during a Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command Fleet Engagement Team event at Naval Base Ventura County. Carrillohernandez was one of seventy-one Sailors to obtain a rate at the Fleet Engagement Team’s five-day PACT engagement event. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Swysgood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:47 Photo ID: 7415420 VIRIN: 220901-N-ZQ712-1019 Resolution: 6931x4950 Size: 1.04 MB Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Chad Swysgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.