    PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California [Image 5 of 6]

    PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California

    NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Chad Swysgood 

    Navy Personnel Command

    Master Chief Petty Officer Ryan Corcoran, the Aviation Enlisted Community Manager, congratulates Airman Cole Chiasson, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 146, on choosing a rate during a Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command Fleet Engagement Team event at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors during their five-day PACT engagement to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Swysgood)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 17:47
    Photo ID: 7415422
    VIRIN: 220830-N-ZQ712-1047
    Resolution: 7226x5161
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, US 
    This work, PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Chad Swysgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NPC
    PACT
    Fleet Engagement

