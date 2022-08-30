Master Chief Petty Officer Ryan Corcoran, the Aviation Enlisted Community Manager, congratulates Airman Cole Chiasson, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 146, on choosing a rate during a Bureau of Naval Personnel, Navy Personnel Command Fleet Engagement Team event at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California. The Fleet Engagement Team met with PACT Sailors during their five-day PACT engagement to provide career counseling, designate ratings and negotiate orders on site. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Chad Swysgood)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 17:47
|Photo ID:
|7415422
|VIRIN:
|220830-N-ZQ712-1047
|Resolution:
|7226x5161
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL AIR STATION LEMOORE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Sailors in California
