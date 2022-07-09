Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220907-N-EJ843-1231 RIGA, Latvia (Sept. 7, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) share information about the military vehicles aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a key leader engagement in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 7, 2022.The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

