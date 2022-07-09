Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Baltic Sea

220907-N-EJ843-1165 RIGA, Latvia (Sept. 7, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Tom Foster, second from left, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), speaks with Leonīds Kalniņš, Latvian chief of defense, during a key leader engagement aboard Kearsarge in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

