Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220907-N-VM474-1162 RIGA, Latvia (Sept. 7, 2022) Distinguished visitors tour the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during a key leader engagement in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd MEU, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Gwyneth Vandevender)

