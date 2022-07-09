Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 7]

    Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    RIGA, LATVIA

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220907-N-EJ843-1290 RIGA, Latvia (Sept. 7, 2022) From left, U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Farricker, executive officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Greer Chambless, Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Latvia, Leonīds Kalniņš, Latvian Chief of Defense, and Artis Pabriks, Latvian Minister of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister of Latvia, speak during a key leader engagement in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 06:07
    Photo ID: 7413804
    VIRIN: 220907-N-EJ843-1290
    Resolution: 5290x3306
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: RIGA, LV 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jimmy Ivy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVY
    MARINES
    READINESS
    DEPLOYMENT
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

