Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

220907-N-EJ843-1290 RIGA, Latvia (Sept. 7, 2022) From left, U.S. Navy Capt. Chris Farricker, executive officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Greer Chambless, Defense Attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Latvia, Leonīds Kalniņš, Latvian Chief of Defense, and Artis Pabriks, Latvian Minister of Defense and Deputy Prime Minister of Latvia, speak during a key leader engagement in Riga, Latvia, Sept. 7, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jimmy Ivy III)

