Representatives from 86th Airlift Wing, 86th Mission Support Group, and 86th Facility Support Squadron participate in the HEROES restaurant grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center at Ramstein Air Base, Sept.12, 2022. The grand opening of the restaurant was made possible through Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence funds, which were awarded to Team Ramstein as the 2022 winner of the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
09.12.2022
09.13.2022
|7413626
|220912-F-XE065-1038
|5568x3712
|1.77 MB
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|0
|0
HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
