Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen [Image 6 of 6]

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Representatives from 86th Airlift Wing, 86th Mission Support Group, and 86th Facility Support Squadron participate in the HEROES restaurant grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center at Ramstein Air Base, Sept.12, 2022. The grand opening of the restaurant was made possible through Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence funds, which were awarded to Team Ramstein as the 2022 winner of the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 04:01
    Photo ID: 7413626
    VIRIN: 220912-F-XE065-1038
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    HEROES
    KMCC
    Grandopening
    CINCawards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT