Representatives from 86th Airlift Wing, 86th Mission Support Group, and 86th Facility Support Squadron participate in the HEROES restaurant grand opening ribbon cutting ceremony at the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center at Ramstein Air Base, Sept.12, 2022. The grand opening of the restaurant was made possible through Commander in Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence funds, which were awarded to Team Ramstein as the 2022 winner of the award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2022 Date Posted: 09.13.2022 04:01 Photo ID: 7413626 VIRIN: 220912-F-XE065-1038 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.77 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.