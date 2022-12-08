A server from HEROES, a new restaurant in the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center, is ready to serve the community at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2022. A skilled team of culinary and kitchen management individuals will be behind the scenes to ensure operations run smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 04:01
|Photo ID:
|7413622
|VIRIN:
|220812-F-XE065-1063
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
