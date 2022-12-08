HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

A server from HEROES, a new restaurant in the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center, is ready to serve the community at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2022. A skilled team of culinary and kitchen management individuals will be behind the scenes to ensure operations run smoothly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

