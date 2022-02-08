HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyreece Somma-Watkins, 786th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems technician, checks light fixtures at HEROES in the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2022. A team of civil engineer Airmen and force support civilians helped bring HEROES to fruition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

