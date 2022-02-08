U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyreece Somma-Watkins, 786th Civil Engineering Squadron electrical systems technician, checks light fixtures at HEROES in the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 2, 2022. A team of civil engineer Airmen and force support civilians helped bring HEROES to fruition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 04:01
|Photo ID:
|7413621
|VIRIN:
|220802-F-XE065-1043
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.31 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
