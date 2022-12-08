Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen [Image 3 of 6]

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Cooks from the HEROES restaurant prepare food in the Kaiserslautern Military Community Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 12, 2022. The kitchen team is made of individuals who have been serving the Kaiserslautern Military Community for more than five years and are equipped with culinary skills of diverse backgrounds. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 04:01
    Photo ID: 7413623
    VIRIN: 220812-F-XE065-1053
    Resolution: 4807x2890
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    airmen
    Heroes
    KMCC
    Grandopening
    CINCawards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT