Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen [Image 5 of 6]

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.12.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Amy Glisson, 86th Mission Support Group commander, speaks in front of the HEROES restaurant during the grand opening at Kaiserslautern Military Community Center at Ramstein Air Base, Sept. 12, 2022. Glisson thanked the team for all the hard work that was put into opening HEROES restaurant and expressed appreciation for the everyday heroes who have worked and are currently working on RAB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan Lazaro)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 04:01
    Photo ID: 7413625
    VIRIN: 220912-F-XE065-1020
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen
    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    HEROES hosts grand opening, honors Airmen

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    HEROES
    KMCC
    Grandopening
    CINCawards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT