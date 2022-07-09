A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team and Sgt. Alexander Zakreski, 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion, run a stretcher with a training dummy to a helicopter during a simulated search and rescue scenario as part of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 8. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise designed to test processes while maximizing realism through a series of scenarios. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 01:56
|Photo ID:
|7409188
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-MK318-1005
|Resolution:
|6191x4128
|Size:
|5.39 MB
|Location:
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance [Image 5 of 5], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT