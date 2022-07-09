Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance

A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team and Sgt. Alexander Zakreski, 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion, run a stretcher with a training dummy to a helicopter during a simulated search and rescue scenario as part of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 8. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise designed to test processes while maximizing realism through a series of scenarios. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

