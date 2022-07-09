Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance [Image 3 of 5]

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Victoria Granado 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Master Sgt. Greg Harada, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Guthemiller, both with the 141st Fatality Search and Rescue Recovery team, coach a Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team through securing a training mannequin to a basket stretcher for a helicopter hoist during a simulated search and rescue scenario as part of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 8. The six-day exercise focuses on interagency coordination within Mongolia, as well as foreign humanitarian assistance during a large-scale natural disaster. The Mongolia NEMA is the lead government agent, with support from other government agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance [Image 5 of 5], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARPAC
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA

