Master Sgt. Greg Harada, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Guthemiller, both with the 141st Fatality Search and Rescue Recovery team, coach a Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team through securing a training mannequin to a basket stretcher for a helicopter hoist during a simulated search and rescue scenario as part of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 8. The six-day exercise focuses on interagency coordination within Mongolia, as well as foreign humanitarian assistance during a large-scale natural disaster. The Mongolia NEMA is the lead government agent, with support from other government agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2022 01:53
|Photo ID:
|7409186
|VIRIN:
|220908-Z-MK318-1003
|Resolution:
|5717x3811
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|BAYANKHONGOR, MN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance [Image 5 of 5], by Victoria Granado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
