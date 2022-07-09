Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance

Master Sgt. Greg Harada, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Caleb Guthemiller, both with the 141st Fatality Search and Rescue Recovery team, coach a Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team through securing a training mannequin to a basket stretcher for a helicopter hoist during a simulated search and rescue scenario as part of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 8. The six-day exercise focuses on interagency coordination within Mongolia, as well as foreign humanitarian assistance during a large-scale natural disaster. The Mongolia NEMA is the lead government agent, with support from other government agencies. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

