Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance

A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team member steadies a line for a helicopter hoist during a simulated search and rescue scenario as part of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 8. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. The field training exercise focuses on hazardous material response, mass medical care and, search and rescue. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022