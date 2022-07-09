Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance

A Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team lowers from a helicopter to hoist a basket stretcher during a simulated search and rescue scenario as part of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 8. Gobi Wolf is a disaster response exercise conducted as a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement. The field training exercise focuses on hazardous material response, mass medical care, and search and rescue. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

