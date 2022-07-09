Sgt. Alexander Zakreski, right, 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion, monitors a Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team as they prepare a basket stretcher for a helicopter hoist during a simulated search and rescue scenario as part of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 8. Gobi Wolf is a multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement between military components of the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.11.2022 01:52 Photo ID: 7409185 VIRIN: 220908-Z-MK318-1002 Resolution: 5096x3397 Size: 2.75 MB Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.