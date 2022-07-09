Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance [Image 2 of 5]

    Exercise Gobi Wolf 2022 participants train in disaster relief and humanitarian assistance

    BAYANKHONGOR, MONGOLIA

    09.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Sgt. Alexander Zakreski, right, 1-52nd General Support Aviation Battalion, monitors a Mongolia National Emergency Management Agency team as they prepare a basket stretcher for a helicopter hoist during a simulated search and rescue scenario as part of Gobi Wolf 2022 in Bayankhongor, Mongolia, Sept. 8. Gobi Wolf is a multilateral humanitarian assistance and disaster relief engagement between military components of the government of Mongolia and U.S. Army Pacific. Participating countries also include Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. (Alaska National Guard photo by Victoria Granado)

    Location: BAYANKHONGOR, MN 
    USARPAC
    disaster relief
    humanitarian assistance
    Mongolia
    Gobi Wolf
    NEMA

