773d CES gives Arctic Valley star new lights

Electricians assigned to the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron perform maintenance work on the star at Mount Gordon Lyon, Alaska, Aug. 30, 2022. Every year, members of the 773d CES maintain and renovate as required on the 300-foot-wide star that's become an Anchorage landmark from Thanksgiving until the last Iditarod musher makes it to Nome. The 773d CES inherited this responsibility when Fort Richardson and Elmendorf Air Force Base merged in 2010. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

