U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Dickerson, an exterior electrician assigned to 773d Civil Engineer Squadron, performs maintenance work on the star at Mount Gordon Lyon, Alaska, Aug. 30, 2022. The 773d CES inherited the responsibility of maintaining and renovating the 300-foot-wide star when Fort Richardson and Elmendorf Air Force Base merged in 2010. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.09.2022 19:14 Photo ID: 7407844 VIRIN: 220830-F-YB356-1220 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 4.87 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 773d CES gives Arctic Valley star new lights [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.