    773d CES gives Arctic Valley star new lights [Image 3 of 5]

    773d CES gives Arctic Valley star new lights

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class William Dickerson, an exterior electrician assigned to 773d Civil Engineer Squadron, performs maintenance work on the star at Mount Gordon Lyon, Alaska, Aug. 30, 2022. The 773d CES inherited the responsibility of maintaining and renovating the 300-foot-wide star when Fort Richardson and Elmendorf Air Force Base merged in 2010. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2022
    Date Posted: 09.09.2022 19:15
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 773d CES gives Arctic Valley star new lights [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    arctic
    air force
    jber

