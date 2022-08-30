773d CES gives Arctic Valley star new lights

From left to right, U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Robert King, noncommissioned officer in charge of the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron’s interior electrical section, and Preston Murfin, a 773d CES interior electrical work leader, perform maintenance work on the star at Mount Gordon Lyon, Alaska, Aug. 30, 2022. The 773d CES inherited the responsibility of maintaining and renovating the 300-foot-wide star when Fort Richardson and Elmendorf Air Force Base merged in 2010. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera Rosado)

