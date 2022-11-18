Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Star on Mount Gordon Lyon to power on remotely at 8 a.m. Nov. 25

    773d CES gives Arctic Valley star new lights

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2022

    Story by Erin Eaton 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson's 773d Civil Engineer Squadron will activate the star on Arctic Valley's Mount Gordon Lyon Nov. 25, 2022 at 8 a.m. via remote transmitter for the first time in history.

    The 773d CES recently installed the remote module with a transmitter/receiver to reduce the challenges of maintenance during the star's active months.

    The star sits 4,000 feet above sea level on a steep slope of Mount Gordon Lyon. Getting there to do maintenance requires the use of snow machines and snowshoes, and creates a possible safety concern. The newly installed transmitter is expected to reduce the number of trips in the winter.

    The star will be turned on the day after Thanksgiving to signal the start of the holiday season, and remain on until the last musher int eh Iditarod makes it to the burled arch in Nome.

    The tradition of the star began in 1958 when U.S. Army Capt. Douglas Evert placed a 15-foot star on top of the Site Summit gatehouse. In 1970, the star was expanded to 117 feet, making it visible from Anchorage, and it was expanded again in 1989 to its present size.

    More information on the installation of the remote module can be found here:
    https://www.dvidshub.net/news/428969/773d-ces-gives-arctic-valley-star-new-lights

    This work, Star on Mount Gordon Lyon to power on remotely at 8 a.m. Nov. 25, by Erin Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

