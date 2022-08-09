Chief Musician Sarah Tietsort, from South Bend, Ind., greets audience members and answers questions about her naval service after U.S. Navy Band Country Current’s performance at the historic Lincoln Theater in Marion, Va., on their 2022 national tour.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 22:03
|Photo ID:
|7406027
|VIRIN:
|220908-N-OA196-2148
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.06 MB
|Location:
|MARION, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Country Current performs in Marion, Va. [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS
