Navy Band Country Current performs in Marion, Va.

Chief Musicians Joe Friedman, Sarah Tietsort and Musician 1st Class Sally Sandker perform with the U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the historic Lincoln Theater in Marion, Va., during the band's 2022 national tour.
09.08.2022
|09.08.2022 22:02
|7406019
|220908-N-OA196-2059
|6048x4024
|11.91 MB
|Location:
MARION, VA, US
