Navy Band Country Current performs in Marion, Va.

Chief Musician Joe Friedman and Musicians 1st Class Henry Johns and Sally Sanker perform with U.S. Navy Band Country Current at the historic Lincoln Theater in Marion, Va., while on the band’s 2022 national tour.

