Members of U.S. Navy Band Country Current greet audience members and answer questions about their service after the band’s performance at the historic Lincoln Theater in Marion, Va., on their 2022 national tour.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 22:03
|Photo ID:
|7406026
|VIRIN:
|220908-N-OA196-2138
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.54 MB
|Location:
|MARION, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band Country Current performs in Marion, Va. [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT