    Navy Band Country Current performs in Marion, Va. [Image 7 of 9]

    Navy Band Country Current performs in Marion, Va.

    MARION, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Musicians 1st Class Sally Sandker and Caleb Cox, the newest members of U.S. Navy Band Country Current, play guitar and sing vocals at the historic Lincoln Theater in Marion, Va., while on the band’s 2022 national tour.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 22:03
    Photo ID: 7406025
    VIRIN: 220908-N-OA196-2134
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 10.42 MB
    Location: MARION, VA, US 
    This work, Navy Band Country Current performs in Marion, Va. [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Navy Band
    Country Current
    Navy Music
    Lincoln Theater

