Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath

A simulated body part gets tagged during a major accident response exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25. The squadron’s mortuary affairs division exercised clean up and recovery procedures over the area of a simulated plane crash. Airmen formed a line and walked the area reporting, tagging and securing any item related to the accident. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

