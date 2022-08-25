Airmen from the 96th Force Support Squadron receive instructions during a major accident response exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25. The squadron’s mortuary affairs division exercised clean up and recovery procedures over the area of a simulated plane crash. Airmen formed a line and walked the area reporting, tagging and securing any item related to the accident. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:17
|Photo ID:
|7405446
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-oc707-0002
|Resolution:
|3000x1424
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
