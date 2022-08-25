Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath

Maj. Austin Barnes, 96th Force Support Squadron commander, directs how to begin the major accident response exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25. The squadron’s mortuary affairs division exercised clean up and recovery procedures over the area of a simulated plane crash. Airmen formed a line and walked the area reporting, tagging and securing any item related to the accident. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

