Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath [Image 2 of 7]

    Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2022

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    A line of 96th Force Support Squadron Airmen look for simulated debris during a major accident response exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25. The squadron’s mortuary affairs division exercised clean up and recovery procedures over the area of a simulated plane crash. Airmen formed a line and walked the area reporting, tagging and securing any item related to the accident. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 14:17
    Photo ID: 7405445
    VIRIN: 220825-F-oc707-0001
    Resolution: 3000x1682
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath
    Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath
    Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath
    Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath
    Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath
    Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath
    Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eglin
    accident
    mortuary affairs
    exercise
    mare

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT