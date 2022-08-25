Staff Sgt. Jalene Peterson, 96th Force Support Squadron, places a flag to mark an item’s location during a major accident response exercise at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Aug. 25. The squadron’s mortuary affairs division exercised clean up and recovery procedures over the area of a simulated plane crash. Airmen formed a line and walked the area reporting, tagging and securing any item related to the accident. (U.S. Air Force photo/Samuel King Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 14:18
|Photo ID:
|7405450
|VIRIN:
|220825-F-oc707-0006
|Resolution:
|3000x2311
|Size:
|4.84 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mortuary affairs team trains for accident aftermath [Image 7 of 7], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
