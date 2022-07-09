U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Monica Rivera, 36th Medical Group Physical Therapy Clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, watches a patient perform eccentric heel raises at the PT Clinic on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 7, 2022. This exercise helps strengthen calf muscles and reduces tension on the achilles tendon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 00:48 Photo ID: 7404254 VIRIN: 220907-F-NI202-1021 Resolution: 4664x3731 Size: 1.4 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36 MDG Physical Therapy Clinic ensures Team Andersen is fit to fight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.