U.S. Air Force Capt. Meredith LaKomski, 36th Medical Group Physical Therapy Clinic element chief, holds a TheraBand during a lateral step down exercise with a patient at the PT Clinic on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 7, 2022. Physical therapists are trained on the intricate movements of the body and have the knowledge to teach others preventative resources to stop injuries from occurring. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 00:47
|Photo ID:
|7404256
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-NI202-1060
|Resolution:
|3572x2858
|Size:
|707.61 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 MDG Physical Therapy Clinic ensures Team Andersen is fit to fight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
