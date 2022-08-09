Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Medical Group Physical Therapy Clinic ensures Team Andersen is fit to fight

    YIGO, GUAM

    09.08.2022

    Story by Airman Spencer Perkins 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    “Physical therapy is not just about rehabilitation, it gives patients an opportunity to learn and actively participate in their recovery,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Meredith Lakomski, 36th Medical Group Physical Therapy Clinic element leader.

    The PT clinic, located in the Coral Reef Fitness Center, provides care for approximately 10 patients and one group class a day.

    “We empower people to take an active role in their care and participate in their recovery,” said Lakomski. “We advocate for health, wellness and fitness. With our help many can find the joy and happiness they may have lost due to pain or injury.”

    The team treats acute or chronic musculoskeletal pain, impact injuries, joint and muscle pain, post-operative conditions and sports injuries.

    “I direct neuromusculoskeletal care of the active duty members assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, where I am responsible for reviewing referrals, evaluating patients and guiding the treatment that they will receive, which is usually active participation based care,” said Lakomski. “We perform therapeutic exercises, strength and power training, manual therapy, balance training, return to run protocols, mobility and flexibility programs.”

    Physical therapists are trained on the intricate movements of the body and they share their knowledge to prevent injuries from occurring.

    “PT is most effective as preventative care,” said Tech. Sgt. Joel Andres, 36 MDG human performance flight chief. “Our patients can learn how to take care of themselves so that they don’t get re-injured.”

    A patient’s rehabilitation can be a lengthy journey, but having the opportunity to see their recovery makes the process worthwhile especially when they can get back to doing their part in completing the mission, Andres said.

    “PT has allowed me to gain a deeper understanding of the body systems and apply that to my joy of exercise and movement,” said Lakomski. “I love interacting with all the different kinds of people and being able to educate and find innovative ways to help them reach their goals.”

