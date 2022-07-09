U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Monica Rivera, 36th Medical Group Physical Therapy Clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, assists a patient with putting on a TheraBand before performing closed kinetic chain ankle mobilization exercises at the PT Clinic on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 7, 2022. A customized PT plan helps ensure a patient's return to prior level of functioning so they can contribute to the mission to the best of their ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 00:48 Photo ID: 7404253 VIRIN: 220907-F-NI202-1015 Resolution: 5839x3885 Size: 1.99 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36 MDG Physical Therapy Clinic ensures Team Andersen is fit to fight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.