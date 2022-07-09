Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36 MDG Physical Therapy Clinic ensures Team Andersen is fit to fight

    36 MDG Physical Therapy Clinic ensures Team Andersen is fit to fight

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    09.07.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Monica Rivera, 36th Medical Group Physical Therapy Clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, assists a patient with putting on a TheraBand before performing closed kinetic chain ankle mobilization exercises at the PT Clinic on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 7, 2022. A customized PT plan helps ensure a patient's return to prior level of functioning so they can contribute to the mission to the best of their ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.08.2022 00:48
    Photo ID: 7404253
    VIRIN: 220907-F-NI202-1015
    Resolution: 5839x3885
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    Physical Therapy
    36th Wing
    36 MDG

