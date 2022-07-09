36 MDG Physical Therapy Clinic ensures Team Andersen is fit to fight

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Monica Rivera, 36th Medical Group Physical Therapy Clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, assists a patient with putting on a TheraBand before performing closed kinetic chain ankle mobilization exercises at the PT Clinic on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 7, 2022. A customized PT plan helps ensure a patient's return to prior level of functioning so they can contribute to the mission to the best of their ability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
