U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joel Andres, 36th Medical Group Physical Therapy Clinic human performance flight chief, unstraps a patient from an Anti-Gravity Treadmill at the PT Clinic on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 7, 2022. The Alter G is an anti-gravity treadmill that uses a lifting effect to decrease a percentage of the patient’s body weight to support healing tissue while exercising. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2022 00:48
|Photo ID:
|7404252
|VIRIN:
|220907-F-NI202-1013
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 36 MDG Physical Therapy Clinic ensures Team Andersen is fit to fight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT