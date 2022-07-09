U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joel Andres, 36th Medical Group Physical Therapy Clinic human performance flight chief, unstraps a patient from an Anti-Gravity Treadmill at the PT Clinic on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 7, 2022. The Alter G is an anti-gravity treadmill that uses a lifting effect to decrease a percentage of the patient’s body weight to support healing tissue while exercising. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Clevenger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.08.2022 00:48 Photo ID: 7404252 VIRIN: 220907-F-NI202-1013 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.92 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36 MDG Physical Therapy Clinic ensures Team Andersen is fit to fight [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Lauren Clevenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.